Heritage Trust Co Has $4.73 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Heritage Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,160 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 18,464.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,185,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,157,354 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,333,000. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,875,039 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,103,920,000 after acquiring an additional 808,021 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 243.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 997,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $171,558,000 after acquiring an additional 706,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,100,000. 81.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on V. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Visa from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Visa from $209.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.62.

Visa stock traded down $7.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $186.96. 10,099,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,944,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $144.50 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $201.83 and its 200-day moving average is $185.98.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. Visa’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total transaction of $1,161,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,556.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,814,759 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

