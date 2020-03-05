Heritage Trust Co Has $5.70 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Heritage Trust Co grew its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,002 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $369,000. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 28,755 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 94,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 94,800 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 94,700 shares during the period. 30.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $10,248,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,808,295 shares in the company, valued at $338,596,128.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $37,671,790. Company insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WMT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.81.

WMT traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $115.92. 8,545,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,937,558. The stock has a market cap of $320.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.42. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $96.53 and a twelve month high of $125.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.00%.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

