Heritage Trust Co Has $5.82 Million Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Heritage Trust Co boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp makes up 1.2% of Heritage Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $2.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,687,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,534,855. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $43.13 and a 12-month high of $61.11. The company has a market capitalization of $70.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.85.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, February 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.90.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.