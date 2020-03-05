Heritage Trust Co Has $6.79 Million Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Heritage Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,942 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 1.4% of Heritage Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 15,514.4% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912,886 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,715,766,000 after buying an additional 1,431,054 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $194,314,000. Gladstone Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,844,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,224,000. Institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE DIS traded down $5.20 on Thursday, hitting $113.98. The stock had a trading volume of 22,375,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,959,251. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $107.32 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $205.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.45 and a 200-day moving average of $138.62.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.27.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,040,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total value of $294,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,479 shares in the company, valued at $5,083,928.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,258 shares of company stock worth $917,300 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.