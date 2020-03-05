Heritage Trust Co Increases Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Heritage Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 1.6% of Heritage Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 8,825.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.61. 9,686,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,557,149. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.66 and a 1 year high of $97.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.79 and its 200 day moving average is $81.69. The firm has a market cap of $129.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Cowen boosted their target price on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AbbVie from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.83.

In other news, Director Edward J. Rapp bought 2,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

