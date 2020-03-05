Heritage Trust Co Increases Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Heritage Trust Co boosted its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,148 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 1.5% of Heritage Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 202,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 29,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.35.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HD traded down $6.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $234.81. The company had a trading volume of 6,471,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,820,991. The firm has a market cap of $248.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.69. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $179.52 and a twelve month high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.07%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

