Heritage Trust Co Increases Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Heritage Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Bank OZK lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,676,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,435,000 after buying an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 38,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 124,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,509,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. 63.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.86.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $2.87 on Thursday, hitting $121.63. The stock had a trading volume of 9,363,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,891,471. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $97.75 and a 52-week high of $128.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $307.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.68.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

