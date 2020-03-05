Heritage Trust Co Lowers Stock Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Heritage Trust Co lowered its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 1.2% of Heritage Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 65,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,972,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth $16,188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE traded down $6.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $276.16. 3,102,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,413,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $266.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.83. The company has a market cap of $129.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.26. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $186.92 and a 1-year high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.91%.

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $9,157,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,377 shares in the company, valued at $17,620,069.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph T. Kelliher sold 14,330 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.15, for a total transaction of $3,555,989.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,213 shares in the company, valued at $9,482,555.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,465 shares of company stock worth $13,095,996. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.40.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

