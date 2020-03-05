Heritage Trust Co Purchases 450 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Heritage Trust Co raised its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 289.3% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total value of $289,626.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,592,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $682,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,598 shares in the company, valued at $5,142,400.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,774 shares of company stock worth $1,579,766 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT traded down $4.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $246.94. 1,968,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,859,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $111.47 billion, a PE ratio of 58.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.00. American Tower Corp has a 52 week low of $180.44 and a 52 week high of $258.62.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). American Tower had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on AMT shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target (up previously from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on American Tower from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.08.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

