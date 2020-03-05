Heritage Trust Co Purchases 461 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Heritage Trust Co grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 368.9% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 311,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,782,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $3,870,000. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 65,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 10,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $463,000. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.38.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 37,232 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $3,495,712.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,496,000 shares in the company, valued at $140,459,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 90,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $8,339,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,277 shares of company stock worth $17,046,466 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ICE stock traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $97.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,752,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,185,785. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52 week low of $71.90 and a 52 week high of $101.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.52.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.35%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

