Heritage Trust Co Raises Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Heritage Trust Co increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,495 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 427.9% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. BidaskClub lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.08.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.77. 25,280,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,145,061. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.74. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.89 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $188.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 26.84%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

