Heritage Trust Co Raises Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Heritage Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MS shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. JMP Securities downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.77.

NYSE:MS traded down $2.65 on Thursday, reaching $42.59. 23,946,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,486,002. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.24 and a 200-day moving average of $47.94. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $38.76 and a 52-week high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.68 per share, for a total transaction of $2,484,000.00. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

