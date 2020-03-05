Heritage Trust Co Raises Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Heritage Trust Co grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 362.7% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.46. 33,284,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,617,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.28. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.53 and a 52-week high of $44.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Standpoint Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.36.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

