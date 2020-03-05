Heritage Trust Co Sells 159 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Heritage Trust Co lessened its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Savior LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DUK traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $100.13. 4,327,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,602,852. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.08 and its 200-day moving average is $93.33. The firm has a market cap of $70.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.20. Duke Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $84.28 and a twelve month high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 74.70%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.31.

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total value of $1,506,504.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,771,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,526. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

