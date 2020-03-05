Heritage Trust Co Sells 278 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Heritage Trust Co lowered its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,987 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for 1.2% of Heritage Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 295.2% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 332 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AXP stock traded down $4.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $110.94. The company had a trading volume of 12,055,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,180,326. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.57. American Express has a one year low of $106.68 and a one year high of $138.13. The firm has a market cap of $93.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of American Express from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of American Express from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.31.

In other American Express news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 4,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total transaction of $599,405.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,808.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $3,750,758.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,310,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,880,261. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

