Heritage Trust Co Sells 661 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Heritage Trust Co reduced its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at $1,513,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in Caterpillar by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT stock traded down $5.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $121.97. 6,013,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,670,042. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.75 and a 52 week high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cfra downgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $156.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $137.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $156.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.47.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

