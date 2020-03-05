Heritage Trust Co Takes $1.29 Million Position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Heritage Trust Co purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 24,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 362,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,849,000 after purchasing an additional 15,077 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 346,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,030,000 after buying an additional 7,079 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $616,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $392,000. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,574,000.

Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.91. 22,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,647. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.34. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $50.57 and a 52 week high of $53.11.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.0769 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%.

