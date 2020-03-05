Heritage Trust Co Trims Stock Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Heritage Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,062 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s makes up approximately 1.4% of Heritage Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $7,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $8.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $198.32. 4,104,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,785,131. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.87. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $178.27 and a twelve month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.78%.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.82.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

