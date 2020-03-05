Hollywood Bowl Group PLC (LON:BOWL) Insider Acquires £23,000 in Stock

Hollywood Bowl Group PLC (LON:BOWL) insider Laurence Keen acquired 10,000 shares of Hollywood Bowl Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.03) per share, with a total value of £23,000 ($30,255.20).

Shares of BOWL stock opened at GBX 236 ($3.10) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 283.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 251.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33. Hollywood Bowl Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 205 ($2.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 317 ($4.17). The firm has a market cap of $354.00 million and a P/E ratio of 15.95.

Get Hollywood Bowl Group alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were issued a GBX 9.66 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Hollywood Bowl Group’s previous dividend of $2.27. Hollywood Bowl Group’s payout ratio is 0.47%.

BOWL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt upgraded Hollywood Bowl Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Friday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 286.25 ($3.77).

About Hollywood Bowl Group

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling centers under the Hollywood Bowl and AMF brands in the United Kingdom. As of September 30, 2018, it operated approximately 50 Hollywood Bowl centers and 8 AMF centers. The company is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Hollywood Bowl Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollywood Bowl Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.