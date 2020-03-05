Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Holdings Trimmed by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 510,119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 69,728 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $89,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,784,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,271,911,000 after purchasing an additional 699,644 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,834,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $855,688,000 after purchasing an additional 110,117 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,876,119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $509,073,000 after purchasing an additional 26,897 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,572,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $435,201,000 after purchasing an additional 21,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,933,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $342,164,000 after buying an additional 13,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

HON traded down $6.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $164.90. 390,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,345,332. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.01 and a 200 day moving average of $172.73. The stock has a market cap of $115.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.38 and a 52 week high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

