Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Trading Down 5.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) shares dropped 5.9% during trading on Tuesday after ValuEngine downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The company traded as low as $17.03 and last traded at $17.11, approximately 1,927,322 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,090,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.18.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SVC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Hospitality Properties Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. grace capital acquired a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.76.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $580.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.29 million. Hospitality Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.34%. Hospitality Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

