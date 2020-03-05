Hummingbird Resources Ltd (LON:HUM) Insider Daniel E. Betts Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

Hummingbird Resources Ltd (LON:HUM) insider Daniel E. Betts purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,519 ($33.14) per share, with a total value of £2,519,000 ($3,313,601.68).

HUM stock opened at GBX 26.10 ($0.34) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $92.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 24.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 23.24. Hummingbird Resources Ltd has a 52 week low of GBX 12.48 ($0.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 30 ($0.39).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

About Hummingbird Resources

Hummingbird Resources plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral exploration properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for gold ores. The company primarily holds interests in the Dugbe 1 project located in the Liberia; and Yanfolila gold project located in Mali. The company was founded in 2005 and is Headquartered in West Midlands, the United Kingdom.

