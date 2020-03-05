Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Husky Energy Inc. (TSE:HSE) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from C$8.50 to C$7.50. The stock traded as low as C$6.09 and last traded at C$6.17, with a volume of 1423324 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.46.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Husky Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Husky Energy from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Husky Energy from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Husky Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of Husky Energy in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.91.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Husky Energy’s payout ratio is currently -35.46%.

Husky Energy Company Profile (TSE:HSE)

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

