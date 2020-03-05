Ian Barlow Buys 50,000 Shares of Foxtons Group PLC (LON:FOXT) Stock

Foxtons Group PLC (LON:FOXT) insider Ian Barlow bought 50,000 shares of Foxtons Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £40,000 ($52,617.73).

LON:FOXT opened at GBX 78 ($1.03) on Thursday. Foxtons Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 47.90 ($0.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 98 ($1.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.58 million and a PE ratio of -12.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 69.80.

Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX (1.10) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX (1.10) (($0.01)). On average, research analysts expect that Foxtons Group PLC will post 515.890724 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Foxtons Group in a report on Friday, February 28th.

About Foxtons Group

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides residential property sales and lettings services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Sales, Lettings, and Mortgage Broking. The company is involved in short letting and corporate letting; and the provision of property management services.

