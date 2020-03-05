ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH) versus Ms&Ad Insurance Group (NASDAQ:MSADY) Head-To-Head Survey

ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH) and Ms&Ad Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares ICC and Ms&Ad Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICC 2.44% 2.28% 0.87% Ms&Ad Insurance Group 3.70% 7.01% 0.84%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.2% of ICC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Ms&Ad Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.5% of ICC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ICC and Ms&Ad Insurance Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICC $51.16 million 0.86 $890,000.00 N/A N/A Ms&Ad Insurance Group $49.62 billion 0.36 $1.73 billion $1.56 9.85

Ms&Ad Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than ICC.

Volatility & Risk

ICC has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ms&Ad Insurance Group has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ICC and Ms&Ad Insurance Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICC 0 0 0 0 N/A Ms&Ad Insurance Group 0 0 0 1 4.00

Summary

Ms&Ad Insurance Group beats ICC on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ICC

ICC Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Illinois Casualty Company, provides property and casualty insurance products to the food and beverage industry in the United States. The company offers commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, workers' compensation, and umbrella liability insurance products. It also rents real estate properties. The company markets its products through a network of 160 independent agents in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, and Wisconsin. ICC Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Rock Island, Illinois.

About Ms&Ad Insurance Group

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers various life and non-life insurance products, including fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, medical and nursing care, and other insurance products; individual annuity insurance and whole life insurance products; and reinsurance services, as well as income guarantee insurance products. It also provides financial services, including asset management, financial guarantees, 401k, alternative risk transfer, personal finance, and venture capital finance; and risk management services. In addition, the company offers administration, credit guarantee, and loan services; and roadside assistance and house support services, as well as operates retirement homes and elderly daycare centers. MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. provides its products and services through cross-selling, as well as other sales channels, including financial institution agents, life insurance professionals, and direct marketing. The company was formerly known as Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. in April 2010. MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

