Ieq Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 20,994 U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 20,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $34,981,000. Alerus Financial NA lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 8,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Madison Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $2,242,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $55.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.90.

Shares of USB traded down $2.88 on Thursday, reaching $43.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,680,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,663,544. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $44.91 and a twelve month high of $61.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.46 and a 200-day moving average of $55.85.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

