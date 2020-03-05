Ieq Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 34,955 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Nutanix by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 1.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nutanix alerts:

In related news, CEO Dheeraj Pandey sold 115,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $3,676,693.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,192.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 24,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $800,404.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,566,376.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 359,926 shares of company stock valued at $11,988,070. 9.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Nutanix from to and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. OTR Global raised shares of Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nutanix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Nutanix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Shares of NTNX stock traded down $1.18 on Thursday, reaching $21.64. 237,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,595,443. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Nutanix Inc has a 1 year low of $17.74 and a 1 year high of $43.71.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.50. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 429.65% and a negative net margin of 68.13%. The company had revenue of $346.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.04 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nutanix Inc will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutanix Profile

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.