Ieq Capital LLC Buys Shares of 4,609 Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon in the fourth quarter worth about $2,924,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 40,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,906,000 after acquiring an additional 7,379 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,082 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,199,000 after acquiring an additional 31,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. 76.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 3,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total value of $720,545.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,372.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $440,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,686,707 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Alembic Global Advisors cut Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Raytheon from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.60.

Raytheon stock traded down $16.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $184.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,342,435. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.93. Raytheon has a 12 month low of $169.64 and a 12 month high of $233.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

