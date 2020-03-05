Ieq Capital LLC Invests $1.08 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000.

NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $3.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $104.99. The stock had a trading volume of 67,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,253. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.49. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $100.44 and a twelve month high of $118.98.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

