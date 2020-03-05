Ieq Capital LLC Invests $1.08 Million in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 17,724 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 745 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TJX traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.55. The stock had a trading volume of 776,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,230,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.56. TJX Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $49.05 and a 12 month high of $64.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.02.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 7.84%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.86.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

