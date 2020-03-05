Ieq Capital LLC Invests $988,000 in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Crowdstrike by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. 40.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Crowdstrike from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Crowdstrike in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Crowdstrike in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Crowdstrike from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Crowdstrike from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.52.

In other news, major shareholder Charles R. Kaye sold 67,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $3,348,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $3,924,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,428,126.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,271,745 shares of company stock valued at $431,978,975.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.93. 178,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,359,839. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $44.58 and a 12 month high of $101.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.55.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $125.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.79 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

