Ieq Capital LLC Makes New $1.08 Million Investment in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,283 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1,705.3% during the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 332,113 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,302,000 after buying an additional 313,716 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 220,056 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $19,415,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $909,000. Doheny Asset Management CA boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 24,350 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 24,648 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $70,096.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,736.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 28,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total value of $2,427,887.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,603.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,223 shares of company stock valued at $6,181,347. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.75.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.15. 872,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,802,578. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.03 and a 52-week high of $96.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $92.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.46.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

