Ieq Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 146.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 4,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Alibaba Group by 10.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 97,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,230,000 after purchasing an additional 9,053 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BABA. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Macquarie began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.70 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.29.

Shares of BABA traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $211.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,372,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,056,874. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $147.95 and a 12-month high of $231.14. The stock has a market cap of $535.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $215.91 and its 200 day moving average is $194.02.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

