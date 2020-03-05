Ieq Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,059 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Mimecast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast during the third quarter valued at $1,816,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 85.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 26,880 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 149.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 56,366 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast during the third quarter valued at $613,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MIME. ValuEngine raised Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Dougherty & Co cut shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Mimecast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.20.

In related news, Director Christopher Fitzgerald sold 3,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $132,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $1,508,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,661,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,601,144.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,000 shares of company stock worth $5,772,730. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MIME traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.49. 49,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,085. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -349.73, a PEG ratio of 38.16 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Mimecast Ltd has a 1-year low of $34.62 and a 1-year high of $54.57.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $110.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.12 million. Mimecast had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mimecast Ltd will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

