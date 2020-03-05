Ieq Capital LLC Makes New Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,636 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,989,675 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,880,071,000 after acquiring an additional 342,849 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,711,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,814,480,000 after acquiring an additional 210,550 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,626,261 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $617,960,000 after purchasing an additional 57,433 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,432,147 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $249,294,000 after purchasing an additional 137,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,292,033 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $304,015,000 after purchasing an additional 139,879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub cut NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.16.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total transaction of $1,845,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,484.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $5,758,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at $5,939,295.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,123 shares of company stock worth $9,831,530. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $11.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $273.29. The company had a trading volume of 13,347,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,086,757. The company has a market cap of $167.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.46, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.70. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $132.60 and a 52 week high of $316.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $262.41 and its 200 day moving average is $215.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

