Ieq Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,624 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 210.7% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 209.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 246.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.31.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,679,717.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,234 shares of company stock worth $2,227,343 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBUX traded down $3.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.19. The company had a trading volume of 12,379,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,739,314. The company has a market cap of $92.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.58 and a 200-day moving average of $88.04. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $69.03 and a 1-year high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

