Ieq Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GS. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 178 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

GS stock traded down $10.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $198.69. 531,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,344,734. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12-month low of $180.73 and a 12-month high of $250.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $234.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.35.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.12.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

