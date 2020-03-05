Ieq Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 17,325 Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,325 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in Square by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Square during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,377,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 31.6% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded down $2.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.32. The stock had a trading volume of 11,169,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,292,395. The firm has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a PE ratio of 97.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 2.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.41 and a twelve month high of $87.25.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Square had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 6.57%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Nomura reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Square from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Square from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on Square from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Square from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Square has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.95.

In other news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 82,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total transaction of $5,264,300.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 248,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,816,703.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total value of $397,204.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,300,698.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 128,316 shares of company stock worth $8,395,705. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

