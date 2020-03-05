Ieq Capital LLC Takes $1.12 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,762 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Retirement Network bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on TGT. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Target from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Nomura dropped their price objective on Target from $136.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.61.

NYSE TGT traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $105.97. 5,280,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,551,279. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.83. Target Co. has a one year low of $70.03 and a one year high of $130.24. The company has a market capitalization of $54.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.59.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The company had revenue of $23.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.