Ieq Capital LLC Takes $1 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,990 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 760.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.01, for a total transaction of $331,806.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.21, for a total value of $1,218,137.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,381 shares of company stock valued at $60,691,912. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, January 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $584.00 to $516.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.67.

Shares of BLK traded down $22.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $472.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,021,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,973. The company has a market capitalization of $74.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $535.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $481.86. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $403.54 and a one year high of $576.81.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $3.63 per share. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

