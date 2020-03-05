Ieq Capital LLC Takes Position in Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 265.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 487,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,878,000 after purchasing an additional 354,426 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 513.5% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 247,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,729,000 after acquiring an additional 207,355 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 290.9% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 192,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,670,000 after acquiring an additional 143,565 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 132,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,017,000 after acquiring an additional 66,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 26.8% in the third quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 110,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,453,000 after acquiring an additional 23,389 shares in the last quarter. 28.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Charles Muth sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.28, for a total value of $890,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,890,480.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,046 shares of company stock valued at $5,028,730.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BYND shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Beyond Meat from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Beyond Meat from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $100.00 price target on shares of Beyond Meat and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.91.

BYND traded down $6.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.87. The company had a trading volume of 4,299,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,494,312. Beyond Meat has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $239.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.04.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $98.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.52 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 212.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

