Ieq Capital LLC Takes Position in Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 84,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cloudera by 1.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 88,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,978,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,110,000 after buying an additional 25,052 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Cloudera during the 4th quarter valued at $791,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Cloudera during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudera during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,062,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Cloudera from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Cloudera in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudera currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.49.

NYSE CLDR traded down $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $8.60. 223,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,590,819. Cloudera Inc has a one year low of $4.89 and a one year high of $14.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $198.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.08 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 49.22% and a negative return on equity of 19.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudera Inc will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert G. Bearden sold 196,044 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $2,317,240.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 438,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,187,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 6,231 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $68,167.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 93,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,688.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 375,361 shares of company stock worth $4,356,495 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

