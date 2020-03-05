Ieq Capital LLC Takes Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 766.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 616.2% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 147.4% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from to in a report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.41.

TXN traded down $4.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $114.43. 422,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,033,561. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.17. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.57 and a 52-week high of $135.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.32.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.21%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.29, for a total transaction of $1,343,168.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,153,052.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total value of $17,221,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,965,106.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 661,503 shares of company stock valued at $84,059,352. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.