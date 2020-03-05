IMImobile (LON:IMO) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $395.42

IMImobile PLC (LON:IMO) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $395.42 and traded as high as $398.50. IMImobile shares last traded at $396.00, with a volume of 43,749 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 395.97 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 340.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -553.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.43.

About IMImobile (LON:IMO)

IMImobile PLC provides cloud communications software and solutions that enables companies to use mobile and digital technologies to communicate and engage with their customers. The company offers IMIbot.ai, a modular AI platform for the end-to-end delivery of automated conversational experiences across the customer lifecycle; IMIchat, a cloud application that consolidates digital, mobile, and social customer service channels to a single agent desktop; IMIcampaign, a cloud campaign management application designed for multi-channel communication; IMIconnect, an enterprise-grade communications platform; and MIsocial that enhances live programming with audience content.

