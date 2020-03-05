Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 1,755 to GBX 1,685. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Imperial Brands traded as low as GBX 1,580 ($20.78) and last traded at GBX 1,594.80 ($20.98), with a volume of 75906 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,563 ($20.56).

A number of other analysts also recently commented on IMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Imperial Brands from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 2,100 ($27.62) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Imperial Brands from GBX 3,250 ($42.75) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Imperial Brands to a “sector performer” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) price objective (down previously from GBX 1,790 ($23.55)) on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,313.50 ($30.43).

In other news, insider Oliver Tant bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,827 ($24.03) per share, for a total transaction of £40,194 ($52,872.93). Also, insider Jon Stanton bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,865 ($24.53) per share, for a total transaction of £27,975 ($36,799.53).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.63, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,841.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,874.11. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion and a PE ratio of 15.54.

About Imperial Brands (LON:IMB)

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

