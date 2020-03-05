Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) Insider John Langston Acquires 344 Shares

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) insider John Langston purchased 344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 584 ($7.68) per share, with a total value of £2,008.96 ($2,642.67).

INCH opened at GBX 592 ($7.79) on Thursday. Inchcape plc has a 12-month low of GBX 536 ($7.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 725 ($9.54). The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and a PE ratio of 45.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 647.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 645.19.

Get Inchcape alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 17.90 ($0.24) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Inchcape’s previous dividend of $8.90. This represents a yield of 3.18%. Inchcape’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Inchcape from GBX 590 ($7.76) to GBX 550 ($7.23) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Inchcape from GBX 845 ($11.12) to GBX 790 ($10.39) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Inchcape from GBX 855 ($11.25) to GBX 845 ($11.12) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, HSBC cut Inchcape to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 705 ($9.27) in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 710 ($9.34).

Inchcape Company Profile

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer in the premium and luxury automotive sectors. The company sells and retails new and used cars of various brands. It also provides after sales servicing and parts; and vehicle finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in Asia, Australasia, the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, South America, and Russia.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Inchcape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inchcape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.