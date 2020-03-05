Indie Asset Partners LLC Invests $217,000 in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Indie Asset Partners LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,457 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $2.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.17. 9,385,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,802,578. The firm has a market cap of $92.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.51. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.03 and a 52 week high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 28,729 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total value of $2,427,887.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,557,603.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 33,932 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $2,879,808.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 66,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,662,356.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,223 shares of company stock valued at $6,181,347 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

