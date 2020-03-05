Indie Asset Partners LLC Invests $229,000 in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Indie Asset Partners LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 750,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,931,000 after acquiring an additional 58,668 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 59,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock traded down $3.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $119.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,543,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,497,022. Simon Property Group Inc has a twelve month low of $117.60 and a twelve month high of $186.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.16 and a 200-day moving average of $147.34. The stock has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($1.29). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 65.24%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPG. Cfra lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $182.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

