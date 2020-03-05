Indie Asset Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 4,587 Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Indie Asset Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 552.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Service Co. International by 242.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 173.9% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCI traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,140,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,323. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.77. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $38.92 and a 12 month high of $52.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.64.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $850.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.30 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 11.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SCI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Service Co. International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Service Co. International from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Service Co. International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

In related news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 47,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $2,106,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 167,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,432,050.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John H. Faulk sold 43,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $2,252,892.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,655.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 453,272 shares of company stock valued at $22,942,179 over the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

