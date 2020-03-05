Inland Homes (LON:INL) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $78.85

Inland Homes PLC (LON:INL)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $78.85 and traded as low as $74.50. Inland Homes shares last traded at $75.20, with a volume of 414,729 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.79 million and a PE ratio of 7.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 84.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 78.88.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from Inland Homes’s previous dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Inland Homes’s payout ratio is currently 0.33%.

Inland Homes Company Profile (LON:INL)

Inland Homes plc operates as a real estate development company in the United Kingdom. It develops brownfield sites for residential and mixed use projects. The company is also involved in the provision of finance; construction of homes; letting or operating of real estate properties; and operation of a sports club.

